Make Mother’s Day Extra Sweet with Buzz Bakeshop

WHAT: This Mother’s Day, Buzz Bakeshop is serving up a lineup of thoughtfully crafted, ready-to-enjoy treats designed to make celebrating Mom effortless and delicious. The special menu features a mix of sweet and savory favorites, perfect for breakfast in bed, brunch spreads, or a midday indulgence. Highlights include the Cupcake Bouquet with six beautifully decorated signature cupcakes, Breakfast-in-Bed boxes filled with freshly baked pastries, gooey Cinnamon Rolls (available for a limited time), savory Quiche Lorraine and Veggie Quiche, and Mimosa To-Go kits complete with sparkling wine and fresh orange juice. ORDER HERE.

WHEN: Thursday, May 7, 2026. Pickups will be available throughout Mother’s Day weekend.

WHERE: Buzz Bakeshop, 901 Slaters Lane, Alexandria, VA

WHY: Mother’s Day is all about showing appreciation in meaningful ways, and Buzz Bakeshop makes it easy to celebrate with offerings that feel both personal and indulgent. Whether surprising Mom with breakfast in bed or hosting a relaxed brunch at home, these handcrafted items take the stress out of planning while delivering the kind of comfort and joy that only freshly baked goods can. With limited availability and high demand expected, early ordering ensures a seamless and memorable celebration.