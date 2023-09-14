Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Live Trans Oral Histories presented by The Trans Guide & As You Are

500 8th Street Southeast Washington, DC 20003
Capital Hill

as you are

$5

About This Event

Join us for an incredible evening of live trans oral histories at As You Are in Washington, DC! Immerse yourself in the empowering stories of the transgender community as they share their unique experiences and gender journeys.

Located at 8th Street Southeast, Washington, DC, USA, this in-person event promises to be a great experience for trans folks and allies alike. Hear firsthand accounts that shed light on the challenges, triumphs, and resilience of the trans community.

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 07:30 pm

as you are
