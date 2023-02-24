“Let It Bleed” Kickstarter Launch Party + Gallery Show Opening

Jeffrey Everett aka Rockets Are Red in collaboration with Picture The Press are excited to announce the book launch of Let It Bleed with a poster exhibition, talk, and Q/A session. This book is 444 pages filled with sketches, stories, interviews, and over 350 award-winning posters. It also features posters for Childish Gambino, The Lonely Island, Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, Foo Fighters, Lou Read, and more!

Jeffrey will share about his design career journey, what it’s like working with the music industry, and his collaboration with a publisher to produce his exciting book. His book is filled with 20 years of unique illustrative concert posters for groups such as Rancid, The Bouncing Souls, Jawbreaker, and much more.

At Lost Origins Gallery, you’ll see Jeffrey’s concert posters up close and there will be limited swags on sale from Rockets Are Red.

