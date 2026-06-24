Laura Ramoso: The Calm Down Tour

Laura Ramoso is a German-Italian comedian best known for her live sketch specials and viral impressions on social media. She has amassed over 3.5 million followers with hit characters like “German Mom,” “Italian Dad,” and “Chiara”. In 2023, she performed entirely sold-out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and London’s Soho Theatre with her critically-acclaimed second hour, FRANCES. Laura was named a 2023 Just for Laughs New Face of Comedy. In 2024, she embarked on her first international tour with her third special, Sit Up Straight, running 60+ sold-out shows through Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the UK, and North America. Earlier this year, she opened for Tina Fey and Amy Poehler on their Restless Leg Tour at the Wang Theatre in Boston. She is super excited to announce that she will be back on tour next year with her newest hour, The CALM DOWN Tour, kicking off in Australia and New Zealand in March 2026!