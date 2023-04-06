Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Last Day to Register for Sudhouse Cornhole League

1340 U St NW, Washington, DC 20009

Sudhouse

$60

About This Event

Join this new DC Fray cornhole league at Sudhouse on U St. Sign up with friends or as an individual to be assigned a team. Enjoy drinks and make new connections at this Wednesday night league. Registration closes April 18. League starts April 26.

Date

Location

