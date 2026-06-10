La Vie Fourth of July Diamond’s In The Sky!
Saturday, July 4, 2026

La Vie Fourth of July Diamond’s In The Sky!

88 District Square SW, 5th Floor, Washington, DC 20024

La Vie

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About This Event

La Vie is ringing in Independence Day with Diamonds in the Sky — a rooftop party high above the Potomac where fireworks, craft cocktails, and good company collide. Expect a festive atmosphere with DJ sets, a full bar, and the kind of views that make July 4th feel truly spectacular.

WHEN: Saturday, July 4, 2026 Tickets and event details available HERE

WHERE: La Vie, 88 District Square SW, 5th Floor, Washington, DC 20024

WHY: Positioned on the nation’s waterfront with an open-air rooftop restaurant, La Vie offers views not found anywhere else in Washington, DC and on the Fourth of July, that means fireworks reflected on the river with a cocktail in hand. There’s truly no better place to celebrate America’s birthday than above The Wharf with the whole city sparkling below.

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Date

Saturday, July 4, 2026 03:00 pm

Location

La Vie
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