La Vie Fourth of July Diamond’s In The Sky!

La Vie is ringing in Independence Day with Diamonds in the Sky — a rooftop party high above the Potomac where fireworks, craft cocktails, and good company collide. Expect a festive atmosphere with DJ sets, a full bar, and the kind of views that make July 4th feel truly spectacular.

WHEN: Saturday, July 4, 2026 Tickets and event details available HERE

WHERE: La Vie, 88 District Square SW, 5th Floor, Washington, DC 20024

WHY: Positioned on the nation’s waterfront with an open-air rooftop restaurant, La Vie offers views not found anywhere else in Washington, DC and on the Fourth of July, that means fireworks reflected on the river with a cocktail in hand. There’s truly no better place to celebrate America’s birthday than above The Wharf with the whole city sparkling below.