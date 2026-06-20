Kinfolk is Your World Cup Home This Summer

Kinfolk Southern Kitchen is pulling out all the stops for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with live matches on screen, a globally inspired cocktail series, country-themed beers, and a match-day food menu built for big crowds and good times. Pull up to the bar for Smoked Wings ($18), Tacos ($9), Loaded Fries ($15), the Kinfolk Cheeseburger ($25), BBQ Brisket Sandwich ($22), Crispy Chicken Sandwich ($18), Calamari ($19), Cornbread ($8.25), Fries ($9), and Pork Skins ($7.50), all available at the bar and bar tables only.

WHEN: the Final on July 19 will all receive premium service.

WHERE: Kinfolk Southern Kitchen, 685 Wharf Street SW, Washington, DC 20024. Bar and bar table guests get access to all match-day food and drink specials. Late-night matches transition into full nightlife programming.

WHY: The Wharf deserves a real World Cup destination, and Kinfolk is showing up for every match, every nation, and every round. Whether you are here for the USA, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, or just the vibe, this is where DC watches the beautiful game.