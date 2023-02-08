Kids Read Aloud with Salt & Sundry

Celebrate Black History Month with Salt & Sundry! They’ll be reading inspiring books aloud highlighting Black leaders and changemakers, both past and present. Tuesdays throughout February, all ages are welcome. Swing by Salt & Sundry’s Union Market shop every Tuesday at 11:30 AM to join.

Tuesday 2/14 at 11:30am- Little People, Big Dreams Amanda Gorman + Change Sings by Amanda Gorman Tuesday 2/21 at 11:30am – Little People, Big Dreams Kamala Harris + The Proudest Color by Sheila Modir, PHD & Jeff Kashou, LFMT