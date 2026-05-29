Karsten Sollors (Chicago)

Internationally acclaimed DJ and producer Karsten Sollors joins AFTERGLOW weekend at BUNKER with his signature blend of soulful house, infectious grooves, and nonstop late-night energy.

Inspired by the legendary Chicago house sound, Karsten has built a global reputation through releases on top labels such as Experts Only and Toolroom, electrifying sets heard from BBC Radio 1 to dance floors at the top clubs and festivals around the world. Get ready for hypnotic beats, uplifting vibes, and an unforgettable night at AFTERGLOW’s Saturday Main Event, sponsored by GHOST.