Tuesday, June 23rd, 2026 @ 11:59:pm
Saturday, May 30, 2026
Karsten Sollors (Chicago)
2001 14th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
BunkerMore details
About This Event
Internationally acclaimed DJ and producer Karsten Sollors joins AFTERGLOW weekend at BUNKER with his signature blend of soulful house, infectious grooves, and nonstop late-night energy.
Inspired by the legendary Chicago house sound, Karsten has built a global reputation through releases on top labels such as Experts Only and Toolroom, electrifying sets heard from BBC Radio 1 to dance floors at the top clubs and festivals around the world. Get ready for hypnotic beats, uplifting vibes, and an unforgettable night at AFTERGLOW’s Saturday Main Event, sponsored by GHOST.
Tags
Share with friends