Karsten Sollors (Chicago)
Saturday, May 30, 2026

Karsten Sollors (Chicago)

2001 14th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009

Bunker

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About This Event

Internationally acclaimed DJ and producer Karsten Sollors joins AFTERGLOW weekend at BUNKER with his signature blend of soulful house, infectious grooves, and nonstop late-night energy.

Inspired by the legendary Chicago house sound, Karsten has built a global reputation through releases on top labels such as Experts Only and Toolroom, electrifying sets heard from BBC Radio 1 to dance floors at the top clubs and festivals around the world. Get ready for hypnotic beats, uplifting vibes, and an unforgettable night at AFTERGLOW’s Saturday Main Event, sponsored by GHOST.

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Date

Saturday, May 30, 2026 10:00 pm

Location

Bunker
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