Jazz @ Met

Enjoy the return of jazz at Metropolitan Park with a free concert series co-presented by the DC Jazz Festival and National Landing BID. Listen to live stylings from Go-Go to bossa nova across the four-part series, from 5-7PM on select Thursday, June 18.

Refresh with onsite vendors including Toby’s Homemade Ice Cream and Taqueria Xochi, plus free samples from Mocktail Club—non-alcoholic beverages inspired by travel destinations. Take part in artist-led Studio Sessions curated by Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington while enjoying the music. Visit businesses around Met Park to pack a picnic or sit down for a meal after the show.

Music kicks off at 5PM and concludes at 7PM, with a set break in the middle.

June 18: José Luiz Martins (Brazilian Jazz)

Studio Session: “Day Inking with JD” | Led by JD Deardourff, recent Resident Artist at MoCA Innovation Studio.