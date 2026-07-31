Jazz in The Parks – Gracie Jay

The region’s most acclaimed jazz musicians are returning to the ever-popular Jazz in The Parks on the Great Lawn this summer! Bring your neighbors and friends for the city’s favorite laid-back summer evenings – listed by Washingtonian magazine as one of the area’s top five outdoor spots to listen to live music just last year! Bring your own picnic, blanket and refreshments, and enjoy popular local food vendors and giveaways, including some delicious Takoma Station, J & J Taqueria, and Atlantic BBQ! Juneberry Garage will be selling wine, beer, cider, and draft Aperol Spritz as well.

Stop by the wonderful restaurants around the Marketplace, just a block away up 12th Street. Pick up charcuterie (or a pizza!) at Whole Foods, delicious takeout from Paraiso, or bring the latest one-of-a-kind flavor from The Charmery’s Saturday Sundae dessert lab.

The events start at 5 pm with a children’s performer (get ready to dance!), followed at 6 pm by the headliners.

Gracie Jay is a multi-talented arranger and vocalist. Knowing from a young age that she wanted to be a musician, Gracie received her Bachelors degree in Vocal Performance and Professional Music from Berklee College of Music. In 2020, she received her Masters degree in Arranging and Composition from North Carolina Central University under the tutelage of Joey Calderazzo, Branford Marsalis, and Brian Horton.