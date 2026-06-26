Jason Derulo – Friday, July 24 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Multi-platinum singer/songwriter Jason Derulo will rock Nationals Park on July 24.

Jason Derulo is a multi‑platinum American singer, songwriter, and dancer known for global hits such as “Whatcha Say,” “Talk Dirty,” “Wiggle,” and “Savage Love.” Since beginning his solo career in 2009, he has sold over 250 million singles worldwide and achieved multiple top‑ten hits on the Billboard Hot 100. His collaborators include 2 Chainz, Snoop Dogg, BTS on the “Savage Love” remix, Adam Levine, and Wale.

For more information, visit jasonderulo.com.