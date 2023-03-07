Irish Madness Fest

Shake your shamrocks at the biggest St Paddy’s Day + March Madness celebration in Clarendon on Friday, March 17th & Saturday, March 18th, hosted by B Social Hospitality.

The beer will be flowing, the NCAA games will be showing (on the roof AND main floor), and in-between you’ll have bands, DJs, drink specials, giveaways and a full all-you-can-eat buffet! Guests can expect a 50-foot projector wall, 20-foot TV Video Wall, Green Jell-O Shooters, Guinness & Jameson specials, all day drink specials, a game area w/ cornhole, water pong, and giant Jenga, and prizes for the most festively dressed.

Doors open at noon for the start of the March Madness games, and the event goes all day. Seats are first come, first served and entry is free.