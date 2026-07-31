Hybrid Event: A Hard Habit to Break, Siera London

Saturday, April 5th, 2025 @ 9:00:am
Move & Bloom at Bridge District
FrayLife Rec at Bridge District
East City BookshopMore details
East City Bookshop welcomes Siera London to discuss her new book, A Hard Habit to Break, in conversation with Ines Johnson and Avery Flynn.
Note on Format: This hybrid event will have both an in-person component with limited seating as well as a virtual broadcast via Zoom Webinar. Both in-person and virtual attendees will be able to pose questions to the author during audience Q&A.
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