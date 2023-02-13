House Concerts at Hill Center: Elena La Fulana

House Concerts at Hill Center is a new series premiering in 2023 that features diverse and local DMV singer-songwriters. [email protected] aims to create a cozy, mellow, intimate setting that connects the community with new music and shines light on the wide range of talent that fills our eclectic city.

Elena La Fulana is a Latin Grammy-nominated instrumentalist, singer-songwriter and leader of the DC-based bilingual Latin-folk band Elena & Los Fulanos. Originally from Managua, Nicaragua, Elena identifies as both American and Nicaraguan and her music, which ranges from twangy, heartbreak-themed folk Americana, to soothing, introspective, violin-infused Latin cumbia, reflects this dual identity.