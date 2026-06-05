GOAL! Mexico Opens the World Cup and Apapacho Has the Party

Apapacho Taqueria and Marea are turning every Mexico goal into a reason to celebrate. For every goal Mexico scores, guests 21 and over receive a complimentary shot of Amaras mezcal or a draft Monopolio lager (one drink per goal, per person). Plus, happy hour runs all game long for everyone watching, with deals including:

Modelo 12 oz $4 – Draft beer $5 – Margarita $8 – Paloma $8 – Frozen Margarita $9 – Guacamole $7.50 – Milanesa Taco $4 – Carnitas Taco $4

WHEN: June 11 with Mexico vs. South Africa, the tournament opener.

WHERE: Apapacho Taqueria and Marea. 1280 4th St NE, Washington, DC

WHY: Because the World Cup only comes around every four years, and there is no better way to experience it than surrounded by great food, cold drinks and people who care about every single minute. Apapacho and Marea are bringing the energy, the mezcal and the tacos so you can just bring yourself.