Saturday, May 6th, 2023 @ 12:00:pm
STABLE Block Party
Garage at 2011
National Landing’s popular underground bicycle race series – the Garage Racing National Championships – is returning Friday, April 28, and April 29.
On Saturday, April 29, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, continue the fun all day long by watching a series of bike races ranging from 25 to 40 minutes for junior cyclists, men, women, and non-binary individuals.
Saturday, April 29
Hosted in partnership with JBG SMITH and In The Crosshairs, this weekend’s celebration of bike culture brings people together for a fun day of bike racing for both racers and spectators.
