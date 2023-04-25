National Landing’s popular underground bicycle race series – the Garage Racing National Championships – is returning Friday, April 28, and April 29.

On Saturday, April 29, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, continue the fun all day long by watching a series of bike races ranging from 25 to 40 minutes for junior cyclists, men, women, and non-binary individuals.

Saturday, April 29

Junior Men’s Championship 10 a.m.

Junior Women’s Championship 10:45 a.m.

Women’s Non-Championship Race 11:45 a.m.

Men’s Non-Championship Race 12:30 p.m.

Men’s National Championship Race 2 p.m.

Non-Binary National Championship Race 3 p.m.

Women’s National Championship Race 4 p.m.

Hosted in partnership with JBG SMITH and In The Crosshairs, this weekend’s celebration of bike culture brings people together for a fun day of bike racing for both racers and spectators.