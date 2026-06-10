Tuesday, June 23rd, 2026 @ 11:59:pm
Monday, June 15, 2026
Friendship Bench DC at the Anacostia Library
1800 Marion Barry Ave SE, Washington, DC 20020, USA
Anacostia Neighborhood LibraryMore details
About This Event
Having a tough time and would like someone to help you through it? Friendship Bench offers a safe and supportive environment for everyone who needs to connect, feel a sense of belonging, and be heard.
Friendship Bench DC offers support, connection and non-judgemental listening with a trained Grandparent. Friendship Bench, DC’s Grandparents have been trained to listen without judgement and to support people struggling with difficult thoughts and feelings. They know life can be tough and are here to help you feel less alone.
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