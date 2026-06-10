Friendship Bench DC at the Anacostia Library
Monday, June 15, 2026

Friendship Bench DC at the Anacostia Library

1800 Marion Barry Ave SE, Washington, DC 20020, USA

Anacostia Neighborhood Library

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

About This Event

Having a tough time and would like someone to help you through it? Friendship Bench offers a safe and supportive environment for everyone who needs to connect, feel a sense of belonging, and be heard.

Friendship Bench DC offers support, connection and non-judgemental listening with a trained Grandparent. Friendship Bench, DC’s Grandparents have been trained to listen without judgement and to support people struggling with difficult thoughts and feelings. They know life can be tough and are here to help you feel less alone.

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Monday, June 15, 2026 10:00 am

Location

Anacostia Neighborhood Library
View Map