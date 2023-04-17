Fried Chicken + Bubbles Wednesdays at Shilling Canning Company

Wednesday evenings just got bubbly. Shilling Canning Company will be serving a whole fried chicken, two hoe cakes, a side of Sea Island Red Peas and greens and a bottle of Chandon for two people at a price of $95. This dish is also a tribute to women winemakers, such as Pauline Lhote, who is the current winemaker for Chandon, who won double gold in the Women’s Wine & Spirit award. Everyone is invited to sip and toast with us Wednesday nights through May.