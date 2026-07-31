Freelance Sweatpants w/ Careless Flight + The People Psychologic

Freelance Sweatpants

For Fans of: Green Day, Foo Fighters, The Strokes

From Philadelphia, Freelance Sweatpants plays loud, hook driven alternative rock that pulls from early 2000s grit, punk energy, and modern DIY chaos. Their songs are built around crunchy guitars, big choruses, and rooms that get louder as the set goes on. Known for high energy, sweat soaked live shows, the band has been packing out venues and leaving everything on the floor.