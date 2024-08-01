FIT @ Potomac Yard: Sunday Afternoon Class Series
About This Event

Take your fitness journey to the next level with FIT @ Potomac Yard: Sunday Afternoon Class Series!

Join DC Fray + National Landing on Sundays from 2-3 p.m. from September 1 through October 27 for free, instructor-led classes that are sure to help you break a sweat. No experience required! Simply select the class you’re interested in from our lineup: 

    • September 1: Yogafrom Onelife Fitness
    • September 8: Zumba from Onelife Fitness
    • September 15: Kickboxing Onelife Fitness
    • September 22: Yoga from Onelife Fitness
    • September 29: HIIT/Core from Onelife Fitness
    • October 6: Pilates from Onelife Fitness
    • October 13: Yoga from Mind Your Body Oasis
    • October 20: Zumba from Onelife Fitness
    • October 27: Zumba from Onelife Fitness

Enjoy 10% off your morning pick me up at Commonwealth Joe Coffee after classes for class attendees. Spots are limited, so RSVP now to secure your spot!

