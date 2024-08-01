Take your fitness journey to the next level with FIT @ Potomac Yard: Sunday Afternoon Class Series!

Join DC Fray + National Landing on Sundays from 2-3 p.m. from September 1 through October 27 for free, instructor-led classes that are sure to help you break a sweat. No experience required! Simply select the class you’re interested in from our lineup:

September 1: Yogafrom Onelife Fitness September 8: Zumba from Onelife Fitness September 15: Kickboxing Onelife Fitness September 22: Yoga from Onelife Fitness September 29: HIIT/Core from Onelife Fitness October 6: Pilates from Onelife Fitness October 13: Yoga from Mind Your Body Oasis October 20: Zumba from Onelife Fitness October 27: Zumba from Onelife Fitness



Enjoy 10% off your morning pick me up at Commonwealth Joe Coffee after classes for class attendees. Spots are limited, so RSVP now to secure your spot!