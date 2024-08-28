Take your fitness journey to the next level with FIT @ MET: Wednesday Morning Class Series!

Join DC Fray + National Landing on Wednesdays from 8-9 a.m. from September 4 through October 30 for free, instructor-led classes that are sure to help you break a sweat. No experience required! Simply select the class you’re interested in from our lineup:

September 4: HIIT/Barre with Barre Bri

HIIT/Barre with Barre Bri September 11: Yoga with Mind Your Body Oasis

Yoga with Mind Your Body Oasis September 18: HIIT/Core with Onelife Fitness

HIIT/Core with Onelife Fitness September 25: Zumba with Onelife Fitness

Zumba with Onelife Fitness October 2: Yoga with Mind Your Body Oasis

Yoga with Mind Your Body Oasis October 9: Yoga with Onelife Fitness

Yoga with Onelife Fitness October 16: HIIT/Barre with Barre Bri

HIIT/Barre with Barre Bri October 23: HIIT/Core with Onelife Fitness

HIIT/Core with Onelife Fitness October 30: Zumba with Onelife Fitness

Spots are limited, so RSVP now to secure your spot!