FEMME Art Fair

Launching in Washington, DC on Women’s Equality Day, FEMME brings together artists from across the country with collectors, brands, civic leaders, and the public for conversation, commerce, and cultural momentum.

Created by USAN USAN and Our Daughters’ Futures Fund, FEMME is designed to do more than showcase work. It is built to move resources, visibility, and opportunity directly to women artists, with 100% of artwork sales going to the artists and curators themselves.

Fair Hours:

Thursday 8/27, 10AM – 10:00PM

Friday 8/28: 10:00AM – 10:00 PM

Saturday 8/29: 10:00AM – 10 :00 PM

Sunday 8/30: 10:00AM – 5:00 PM

FULL ARTIST AND CURATOR LINE UP TO BE ANNOUNCED.