Friday, May 23rd, 2025 @ 12:00:am
Saturday, August 29, 2026
FEMME Art Fair
1850 K Street Northwest Washington, DC 20006
The SquareMore details
About This Event
A contemporary art fair that puts women at the center — as artists, leaders, and economic forces.
Launching in Washington, DC on Women’s Equality Day, FEMME brings together artists from across the country with collectors, brands, civic leaders, and the public for conversation, commerce, and cultural momentum.
Created by USAN USAN and Our Daughters’ Futures Fund, FEMME is designed to do more than showcase work. It is built to move resources, visibility, and opportunity directly to women artists, with 100% of artwork sales going to the artists and curators themselves.
Fair Hours:
- Thursday 8/27, 10AM – 10:00PM
- Friday 8/28: 10:00AM – 10:00 PM
- Saturday 8/29: 10:00AM – 10 :00 PM
- Sunday 8/30: 10:00AM – 5:00 PM
FULL ARTIST AND CURATOR LINE UP TO BE ANNOUNCED.
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