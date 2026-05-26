EXLIX-Her: The Official Capital Pride Women’s Party

HEAT (Exist)

Feel the fire with Latin, Reggaeton, and Caribbean.

This vibe will be on the 1st floor.

EUPHORIA (Resist)

Lose yourself in House, Dance, and Pop anthems.

This vibe will be on the 2nd floor.

RHYTHM (Have the Audacity)

Step into bold energy with Hip-Hop and Rap, Afro, and Reggae beats.

This vibe will be on the 3rd floor and the rooftop.

Your night, your energy, your potion!

This is a celebration of women across all identities, cultures, and communities — coming together for one unforgettable night of music, movement, and unapologetic joy.