Friday, May 23rd, 2025 @ 12:00:am
EXLIX-Her: The Official Capital Pride Women’s Party
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About This Event
EXLIX-Her (Elixir): The Official Capital Pride Women’s Event
Pick Your Potion. Main Ingredient: Audacity.
Step into a night where energy, identity, and sound collide!
EXLIX-Her is not just a party — it’s a fully immersive, multi-room experience designed for every vibe, every rhythm, and every version of you. Move through curated spaces where each room unlocks a different energy, all rooted in the 2026 Capital Pride theme: Exist. Resist. Have the Audacity!
HEAT (Exist)
Feel the fire with Latin, Reggaeton, and Caribbean.
This vibe will be on the 1st floor.
EUPHORIA (Resist)
Lose yourself in House, Dance, and Pop anthems.
This vibe will be on the 2nd floor.
RHYTHM (Have the Audacity)
Step into bold energy with Hip-Hop and Rap, Afro, and Reggae beats.
This vibe will be on the 3rd floor and the rooftop.
Your night, your energy, your potion!
This is a celebration of women across all identities, cultures, and communities — coming together for one unforgettable night of music, movement, and unapologetic joy.
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