Friday, May 23rd, 2025 @ 12:00:am
Saturday, August 15, 2026
Energizers Sneaker Ball
3225 8th Street NE, Washington, DC
Dance PlaceMore details
About This Event
August 15 at 7pm
Join us for a night of celebration, connection, and creativity. Don’t miss this unforgettable tribute to the youth, mentors, and community that have shaped the legacy of Dance Place’s Energizers Creative Arts Programs. This event directly helps us fundraise for the Programs, allowing us to continue the legacy.
Schedule:
- 7:00 PM – Social Hour
- 8:00 PM – Performance & Presentation of Awards
- 9:00 PM – Dessert & Dance Party
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