Energizers Sneaker Ball
Saturday, August 15, 2026

Energizers Sneaker Ball

3225 8th Street NE, Washington, DC

Dance Place

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About This Event

August 15 at 7pm

Join us for a night of celebration, connection, and creativity. Don’t miss this unforgettable tribute to the youth, mentors, and community that have shaped the legacy of Dance Place’s Energizers Creative Arts Programs. This event directly helps us fundraise for the Programs, allowing us to continue the legacy.

Schedule:

  • 7:00 PM – Social Hour
  • 8:00 PM – Performance & Presentation of Awards
  • 9:00 PM – Dessert & Dance Party

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Date

Saturday, August 15, 2026 07:00 pm

Location

Dance Place
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