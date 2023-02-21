Emotional World, The Goodbye Party, and Moon by Moon Show

EMOTIONAL WORLD

Washington, DC

https://emotionalworld.bandcamp.com/

THE GOODBYE PARTY

Over the last eight years, the Goodbye Party has remained a hidden gem to devoted fans. The music of Michael Cantor, the Philadelphia-based musician behind the project, has been a well-kept secret that holds the sacredness of loss close to the heart through classic pop ballads, atmospheric soundscapes, cassette tape noise, swirling guitars, and an affinity for staying present in the dark corners of our minds.

MOON BY MOON

Listening to Moon By Moon is a bit like watching a band of cosmic explorers test the limits of lunar gravity. Every step leaves deeper footprints and launches them higher towards open space, clouds of harmony and delay kicking up behind them. The Baltimore quartet–singer/keyboard player Gabrielle “Gabbo” Franks, singer/guitarist Etai Fuchs, bassist Seb McMillan, and drummer Brandon Gouin–write indie pop songs grounded in life, love, and politics, but with a fine layer of stardust, coating them in shoegaze atmospheres and psychedelic twists, their eyes fixed on a constellation of influences stretching from The Beach Boys through Spirit of the Beehive.

ACCESSIBILITY INFO: There are 13 stairs at the entrance to Quarry House Tavern

All Ages