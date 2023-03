The Rooftop Terrace Restaurant is offering $75 bottomless mimosa brunch, which also includes bottomless coffee and juice. For the table, there will be shareables like Artisan Cheese & Charcuterie and Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail. For main courses, look for Bread Pudding French Toast, Chesapeake Crab Hash, Colorado Roasted Lamb, and more.

Full Menu Here.