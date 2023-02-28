Dressed to Kilt’s 20th Anniversary fashion show

Taking the runway will be former Navy SEALs, high-profile athletes from both sides of the Atlantic, news anchors, politicians, an Oscar nominee, a Congressional Medal of Honor recipient, several fearless female veterans and even a live falcon. This year’s show will remember two of Scotland’s greatest supporters, Queen Elizabeth II as well as Sir Sean Connery, co-founder of Dressed to Kilt.

Attendees will enjoy a special performance by Scottish singer, Nati Dredd. In addition, the evening will include Scottish inspired food and beverages.