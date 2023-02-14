Gifted Curators is featuring the work of prolific New Jersey-based artist DISTORT. Melding a classical painting style with the raw energy of the graffiti tradition, DISTORT has been tapped for some of the New York exurbs’ biggest street-art projects, including a stunning series of facades just outside the iconic Holland Tunnel.

Adams Morgan street-art focused gallery and I-71 compliant shop Gifted Curators will welcome DISTORT for the opening of his latest gallery show, featuring wall hanging paintings and sculptures. Join DISTORT and Gifted for a night of art and music, featuring complimentary Union Craft Brewing beer and nonalcoholic beverages by Topo Chico, free I-71 compliant gifts and door prizes.

The event will feature music from DJ Pae Me, and limited prints and t-shirts will be available for purchase; DISTORT’s works will be on display for several weeks afterward.