Demi Lovato: It’s Not That Deep Tour

Demi Lovato is a Grammy-nominated artist, songwriter, and actor who has sold over 24 million albums throughout her career. After rising to fame through her time on television, Lovato established herself as one of pop music’s most powerful and dynamic voices. Her first eight studio albums — all of which debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 — have yielded numerous pop hits, including “Sorry Not Sorry,” “Skyscraper,” “Heart Attack,” and “Cool for the Summer.” Lovato was named as one of Time 100’s Most Influential People in 2017. Her ninth album, It’s Not That Deep, was released in October 2025. Lovato’s arena tour in support of the album is set to begin in the spring of 2026.