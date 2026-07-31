DC YIMBYs August 2026 Happy Hour

Saturday, April 5th, 2025 @ 9:00:am
Move & Bloom at Bridge District
FrayLife Rec at Bridge District
Astro Beer HallMore details
Join us for our next happy hour to meet other pro-housing District residents and get involved!
This is a great opportunity to meet fellow YIMBYs in DC and deepen our understanding of local housing issues. We’ll also have opportunities to advocate for more housing in DC. Passionate about walkable neighborhoods with multimodal transportation? Well let’s grab a drink, roll up our sleeves, and take action!
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