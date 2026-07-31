DC YIMBYs August 2026 Happy Hour
Tuesday, August 18, 2026

DC YIMBYs August 2026 Happy Hour

1306 G St NW, Washington, DC 20005 US

Astro Beer Hall

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

About This Event

Join us for our next happy hour to meet other pro-housing District residents and get involved!

This is a great opportunity to meet fellow YIMBYs in DC and deepen our understanding of local housing issues. We’ll also have opportunities to advocate for more housing in DC. Passionate about walkable neighborhoods with multimodal transportation? Well let’s grab a drink, roll up our sleeves, and take action!

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Tuesday, August 18, 2026 06:00 pm

Location

Astro Beer Hall
View Map