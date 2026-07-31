DC Roller Derby Double Decade Double Header

Come celebrate the 20th anniversary of DC Roller Derby with an epic double header hosted by DC Roller Derby and the Virginia Roller Derby Network!

Doors open to spectators at 11am! Bring your own chair as seating is limited.

Dig into the archives — upgrade your ticket to include a vintage DC Rollergirls tee from one of our legendary legacy teams: Scare Force One, DC Demon Cats, DC All Stars, or the Majority Whips. Grab a piece of derby history, while supplies last.

Schedule: