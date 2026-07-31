DC Roller Derby Double Decade Double Header
Saturday, August 8, 2026

DC Roller Derby Double Decade Double Header

3033 Waldorf Market Pl, Waldorf, MD 20603, USA

Capital Clubhouse

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About This Event

Come celebrate the 20th anniversary of DC Roller Derby with an epic double header hosted by DC Roller Derby and the Virginia Roller Derby Network!

Doors open to spectators at 11am! Bring your own chair as seating is limited.

Dig into the archives — upgrade your ticket to include a vintage DC Rollergirls tee from one of our legendary legacy teams: Scare Force One, DC Demon Cats, DC All Stars, or the Majority Whips. Grab a piece of derby history, while supplies last.

Schedule:

  • 11am Doors Open
  • 12pm DC Roller Derby vs Charlottesville Roller Derby
  • 2:20pm Dominion Derby Girls vs Rocktown Rollers

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Date

Saturday, August 8, 2026 11:00 am

Location

Capital Clubhouse
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