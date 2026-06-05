Dancing on the Waterfront: Summer Series is a free weekly outdoor dance class with the Potomac as your backdrop! This event takes place in Georgetown Waterfront Park, where participants of all ages and skill levels gather to embrace the joy of dancing. The Georgetown BID is partnering with Dancing on the Waterfront to offer a special weeknight series on Tuesday evenings, June 9 – July 28.

Every week, a DJ will spin a mix of music, blending various genres and beats. From salsa to square dancing, bachata, country line dancing and kizomba, you’ll get to try an array of dance styles. If you need to loosen up before you bust out those dance moves, take advantage of happy hour in Georgetown.

This event may be photographed and/or video recorded. Please be advised that by entering this event site you agree to being filmed and/or photographed, and the resulting assets may be used for marketing or promotional purposes.