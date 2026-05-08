Craft Beer Fest at Atlas Brew Works ALX

Craft Beer Fest at Atlas Brew Works

Join us for a day filled with craft beer and good vibes at Atlas Brew Works & Andy’s Pizza Carlyle Crossing. Sample a variety of unique brews from all over NoVa and DC. Whether you’re a beer enthusiast or just looking for a fun time, this event is perfect for everyone. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to taste some of the best beers in town and mingle with the brewers! See you there! Must be 21 to purchase ticket. Patrons under 21 will be permitted entry but must be accompanied by a parent or gaurdian. Breweries in attendace include DC Brau, Port City Brewing, Denizens Brewing, Caboose Brewing, Lost Generation, The Veil Brewing, Solace Outpost, Dad Strength Brewing, Open Road Distillery & of course Atlas Brew Works! Parking Validated on site for discount.