Saturday // Mar 04, 2023
Colonial Athletic Association Men’s Basketball Tournament
1100 Oak Dr SE, Washington, DC 20032
About this event
The Jersey Mike’s CAA Men’s Basketball Championship has more action, more games, and more magical moments. The CAA’s 13 member institutions will compete from March 3-7, 2023 at the Entertainment & Sports Arena with a conference title on the line. Get your tickets so you can be there when the CAA Champion is crowned in the capital.
Second Round – Saturday, March 4
Game 2: #8 seed vs. #9 seed – Noon (FloHoops)
Game 3: #5 seed vs. Game 1 winner – 2:30 p.m. (FloHoops)
Game 4: #7 seed vs. #10 seed – 6 p.m. (FloHoops)
Game 5: #6 seed vs. #11 seed – 8:30 p.m. (FloHoops)