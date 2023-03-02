Monday // Mar 06, 2023

Colonial Athletic Association Men’s Basketball Tournament

1100 Oak Dr SE, Washington, DC 20032
$5-$45

The Jersey Mike’s CAA Men’s Basketball Championship has more action, more games, and more magical moments. The CAA’s 13 member institutions will compete from March 3-7, 2023 at the Entertainment & Sports Arena with a conference title on the line.  Get your tickets so you can be there when the CAA Champion is crowned in the capital.

Semifinals – Monday, March 6
Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner – 6 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Game 11: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner – 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Monday // Mar 06, 2023, 06:00 pm
Doors open at 5:00 pm

Entertainment & Sports Arena
