Colonial Athletic Association Men’s Basketball Tournament

The Jersey Mike’s CAA Men’s Basketball Championship has more action, more games, and more magical moments. The CAA’s 13 member institutions will compete from March 3-7, 2023 at the Entertainment & Sports Arena with a conference title on the line. Get your tickets so you can be there when the CAA Champion is crowned in the capital.

Quarterfinals – Sunday, March 5

Game 6: #1 seed vs. Game 2 winner – Noon (FloHoops)

Game 7: #4 seed vs. Game 3 winner – 2:30 p.m. (FloHoops)

Game 8: #2 seed vs. Game 4 winner – 6 p.m. (FloHoops)

Game 9: #3 seed vs. Game 5 winner – 8:30 p.m. (FloHoops)