Tuesday, June 23rd, 2026 @ 11:59:pm
Sunday, June 28, 2026
Cocktails with The (Drag) Queens
2446 18th Street Northwest Washington, DC 20009
Roofers UnionMore details
About This Event
Learn to make 2 cocktails alongside fabulous drag performances in this interactive Pride Month experience at Roofers Union!
🍸 Cocktails With The (Drag) Queens
Sunday, June 28 | 6PM–8PM
Shake, stir, and slay alongside some fabulous queens during this interactive cocktail experience.
✨ Learn to make two cocktails (Pornstar Martini + Cosmopolitan)
👑 Live drag performances throughout the class
🍸 Hands-on instruction from start to finish
🌈 Perfect for date nights, groups, and anyone looking for a memorable night out
No experience necessary—just bring your fabulous self.
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