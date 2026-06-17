🍸 Cocktails With The (Drag) Queens

Sunday, June 28 | 6PM–8PM

Shake, stir, and slay alongside some fabulous queens during this interactive cocktail experience.

✨ Learn to make two cocktails (Pornstar Martini + Cosmopolitan)

👑 Live drag performances throughout the class

🍸 Hands-on instruction from start to finish

🌈 Perfect for date nights, groups, and anyone looking for a memorable night out

No experience necessary—just bring your fabulous self.