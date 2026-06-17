Cocktails with The (Drag) Queens
Sunday, June 28, 2026

Cocktails with The (Drag) Queens

2446 18th Street Northwest Washington, DC 20009

Roofers Union

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About This Event

Learn to make 2 cocktails alongside fabulous drag performances in this interactive Pride Month experience at Roofers Union!

🍸 Cocktails With The (Drag) Queens

Sunday, June 28 | 6PM–8PM

Shake, stir, and slay alongside some fabulous queens during this interactive cocktail experience.

✨ Learn to make two cocktails (Pornstar Martini + Cosmopolitan)
👑 Live drag performances throughout the class
🍸 Hands-on instruction from start to finish
🌈 Perfect for date nights, groups, and anyone looking for a memorable night out

No experience necessary—just bring your fabulous self.

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Date

Sunday, June 28, 2026 06:00 pm

Location

Roofers Union
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