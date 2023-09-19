Thursday, October 19, 2023

CJM After Sunset: The Notorious RBG

575 3rd St. NW, DC
Downtown

Capital Jewish Museum

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$25+

About This Event

Discover the special exhibition, “Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg” after hours. Dig deeper into exhibition with gallery talks by Museum curators and special guest, Clare Cushman, Director of Publications for the Supreme Court Historical Society. Examine why the Supreme Court matters to all of us, craft your own dissent notebook, and more–all while indulging in nosh and drinks. All exhibition galleries are open for exploration during the event.

Must be 21 or older to attend and present a valid ID at the door. Ticket includes two drinks. Additional drinks available for purchase.

Tags

museums

Interests

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Thursday, October 19, 2023 06:00 pm

Location

Capital Jewish Museum
View Map