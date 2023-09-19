CJM After Sunset: The Notorious RBG

Discover the special exhibition, “Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg” after hours. Dig deeper into exhibition with gallery talks by Museum curators and special guest, Clare Cushman, Director of Publications for the Supreme Court Historical Society. Examine why the Supreme Court matters to all of us, craft your own dissent notebook, and more–all while indulging in nosh and drinks. All exhibition galleries are open for exploration during the event.

Must be 21 or older to attend and present a valid ID at the door. Ticket includes two drinks. Additional drinks available for purchase.