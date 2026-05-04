Cinco de Mayo Flash Sale | Code “CINCO10”

Sunday, May 17th, 2026 @ 2:00:pm
Fit @ Potomac Yard // Free Sunday Afternoon Fitness Series
Center Park
Official Fray Event
Spice up your plans with DC Fray
On May 5th only, we’re turning up the heat with a 24-hour Cinco de Mayo Flash Sale!
Use code “CINCO10” at checkout and get $10 off when you register for any summer social sports league.
Grab your friends, shake up your plans, and get ready for a season full of fun, new teammates, and a little extra spice on game day.
InterestsFlash Sale, fitness, Fray events, Outdoor Activities, Social Sports, wellness
Share with friends