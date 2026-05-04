Cinco de Mayo Flash Sale | Code “CINCO10”

Official Fray Event

Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Cinco de Mayo Flash Sale | Code “CINCO10”

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$10 off of summer leagues with code CINCO10

About This Event

Spice up your plans with DC Fray 🌮🎉

On May 5th only, we’re turning up the heat with a 24-hour Cinco de Mayo Flash Sale!

Use code “CINCO10” at checkout and get $10 off when you register for any summer social sports league.

Grab your friends, shake up your plans, and get ready for a season full of fun, new teammates, and a little extra spice on game day. 🌶️

Tags

Flash SalefitnessFray eventsOutdoor ActivitiesSocial Sportswellness

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Date

Tuesday, May 5, 2026 11:59 pm
Doors open at 12:00am

Location