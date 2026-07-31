Chase Stetson w/ Cougar Beatrice + The Early Days

Chase Stetson

For Fans of: Dwight Yokum, Red Clay Strays

Produced and mentored by the legendary Kent Wells, Chase Stetson is a powerhouse country artist backed by one of the most elite inner circles in the music industry.

Cougar Beatrice

FFO: The Strokes, Arctic Monkeys, Weezer, The Beach Boys, Explosions in the Sky

Formed in Charlottesville in 2018, Cougar Beatrice are four Virginia boys trying to make the sounds that they hear in their minds come through their instruments, and thus enter the minds of others.

The Early Days

FFO: Flipturn, Lake Street Dive, The Backseat Lovers

The Early Days is an Alternative Rock band with roots in Virginia. Their thick instrumentation and harmonic vocals add depth and soul to their music.