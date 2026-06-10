Charli xcx: Music, Fashion, Film Tour

Charli xcx is one of the defining artists of her generation. Seamlessly moving between the experimental and the mainstream, she has built a career marked by constant reinvention, boundary-pushing collaborations, and a singular creative vision that has shaped contemporary pop culture. A multiple BRIT and Grammy Award winner, Charli continues to redefine what modern pop can be. Don’t miss your chance to see her live—tickets go on sale Friday, June 12 at 1 PM.