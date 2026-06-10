Charli xcx: Music, Fashion, Film Tour
Monday, September 28, 2026

Charli xcx: Music, Fashion, Film Tour

601 F Street NW, Washington, D.C. 20004

Capital One Arena

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Date

Monday, September 28, 2026 07:30 pm

Location

Capital One Arena
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