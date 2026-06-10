Charli xcx: Music, Fashion, Film Tour

Saturday, April 5th, 2025 @ 9:00:am
Move & Bloom at Bridge District
FrayLife Rec at Bridge District
Capital One ArenaMore details
Charli xcx is one of the defining artists of her generation. Seamlessly moving between the experimental and the mainstream, she has built a career marked by constant reinvention, boundary-pushing collaborations, and a singular creative vision that has shaped contemporary pop culture. A multiple BRIT and Grammy Award winner, Charli continues to redefine what modern pop can be. Don’t miss your chance to see her live—tickets go on sale Friday, June 12 at 1 PM.
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