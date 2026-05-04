Celebrate Mother’s Day with “Femmes de Vin” at Josephine

We are celebrating Mothers’ Day at Josephine by highlighting some of our favorite women winemakers and wine moguls! In just the past few decades, women have been making major moves in the French wine industry. Today, about 1/3 of French vineyard bosses are women, and every major French wine region has an organization to support female winemakers. We are so lucky to have a large selection of women-made wines to choose from, and we have quite the lineup to taste through!

Join us for a casual seated wine class where we will discuss the history of women in the French wine industry and taste some of our favorite representations from the Femmes de Vin with our Sommelier, Kate Miller

Included with your ticket: