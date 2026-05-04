Celebrate Mother’s Day with an Unforgettable Culinary Journey at Elcielo

WHAT: This Mother’s Day Weekend, Elcielo invites guests to celebrate the women who shaped them with an unforgettable multisensory tasting experience. More than dinner, the immersive culinary journey weaves together memory, emotion, and Colombian culinary heritage through Chef Juan Manuel Barrientos’ signature experiential tasting menu. Guests may enhance the evening with optional add-ons including Caviar Service, Wine Pairings, Krug x Music, and more.

WHEN: Friday, May 8 2026. Seatings at 5:00 PM and 8:00 PM

WHERE: Elcielo

WHY: Mother’s Day calls for something extraordinary and Elcielo delivers a celebration designed to move beyond the expected. With each course crafted to evoke feeling, nostalgia, and wonder, this one-of-a-kind dining experience offers a deeply memorable way to honor Mom with an evening rooted in storytelling, artistry, and elevated hospitality.

RESERVE HERE.