Casa Teresa is Your Official Home for Spain’s Matches This Summer

Casa Teresa is proud to be the official watch party venue of the Embassy of Spain for this summer’s international football tournament. Every match will be shown across multiple screens, including a large-format projector, so you won’t miss a single moment.

Celebrate in style with specially priced Spanish drinks and bites from Brasa & Jamón-Jamón, Casa Teresa’s fast-casual concepts:

Estrella Galicia: Caña $4 · Pint $8 · Pitcher $30

Sangria: Glass $10 · Pitcher $40

Cava: Glass $10 · Pitcher $40

**Free glass of cava after every Spanish victory, but you have to be there!

All tournament matches will be shown. Additional Spain fixtures to be announced as the tournament progresses.

WHEN

Spain v Cape Verde — Sunday, June 15 · 12:00 pm

WHERE: Casa Teresa (front stalls) 919 19th St NW, Washington DC

WHY There’s no better place to feel the energy of Spain’s summer football campaign. As the official venue of the Embassy of Spain, Casa Teresa brings the authentic spirit of la Roja right to the heart of DC with great food, great drinks, and great company. Come for the football, stay for the fiesta.