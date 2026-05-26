Capital Pride Festival and Concert

The free Capital Pride Festival will be the final electrifying day during the celebration weekend. It will take place on America’s Mainstreet, historic Pennsylvania Avenue. The Festival will feature hundreds of vibrant exhibitors, skilled artisans, delicious food, and beverage gardens. The celebrations will come alive with multiple stages, showcasing an array of multicultural and multilingual performances, making this an unforgettable experience.

This year’s lineup includes: Maren Morris, known for her genre-blending sound and outspoken support of LGBTQ+ rights, acclaimed queer rapper Leikeli47, Pop icon Lisa Lisa, Juno-nominated producer and DJ from the Heated Rivalry soundtrack, Harrison, and RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 18 winner Myki Meeks.

The Capital Pride Festival coincides with the Capital Pride Concert and is free to the public, with tickets available for purchase for the Capitol Stage Pit Zone and the VIP Zone and reservations for the Accessibility Zones.