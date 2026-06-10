Capital Pride Family Fun Festival
Saturday, June 20, 2026

Capital Pride Family Fun Festival

1625 P Street NW, Washington, DC

Stead Park

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About This Event

Join us at Stead Park for a vibrant celebration of community, creativity, and pride! This inclusive and joyful event is designed for families and children to enjoy a day of fun, connection, and laughter. Explore a variety of activities, including games, crafts, glitter tattoos, story time, an inflatable obstacle course, photo ops, and more!

Hosted by Friends of Stead Park, the DC Department of Parks and Recreation, and our dedicated partners: DC Central Kitchen, Garrison PTO, Keegan PLAY-RAH-KA, the National Cherry Blossom Festival, the National Children’s Museum, and Super Soccer Stars. This is an official Capital Pride event.

This festival is a welcoming space for all ages. While especially enjoyed by children ages 2–10, everyone is invited to take part in the festivities.

**Each family/household must register individually. You only need to reserve one ticket for your family/household.**

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Date

Saturday, June 20, 2026 11:00 am

Location

Stead Park
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