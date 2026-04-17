Café Unido is Open!

Café Unido is leveling up—now in a larger space at La Cosecha! Join us on Friday, April 17, starting at 6 PM for Café Unido’s grand opening! Come through for sips (a free glass of wine for the first 50 guests), passed bites and live music. Wine, cocktails and food available for purchase throughout the evening. The expanded café and bar will provide more room for Unido’s signature Panamanian coffee, breakfast and lunch by day and wine, cocktails and tapas by night. With indoor and outdoor seating and a full bar, pull up a chair and experience the new Café Unido.

GRAND OPENING CELEBRATION: FRIDAY, APRIL 17 • 5 PM TIL LATE